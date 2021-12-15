Stephen Curry

The best already has the record that he lacked. He had the NBA total, but the most iconic he still hadn’t gotten. The fact that the NBA counts the regular season and the playoffs separately meant that Curry was still not the first on the list of top scorers from long distance in the regular phase, but now he is. The list of milestones to which the Akron-born player has become accustomed (more triples in a single season, more games in a row making at least one triple, more triples in a single ‘playoffs’, leader of hits from the triple in six seasons and percentage leader since 3-pointer in four seasons, League Contest Champion twice) is insane, but certainly what will last longer than that is the feeling that, with these Steve Kerr Warriors, he has revolutionized the game of football. basketball. Three-pointers are thrown from eight and nine meters because he popularized it.