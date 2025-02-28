The Golden State Warriors achieved victory over the Orlando Magic (115-121), in a match that marked Stephen Curry’s return to a figure that has not reached 9 years: 12 triples and 56 points. Almost a decade.

With this result, the Warriors added their fifth consecutive victory and positioned themselves in the seventh position of the west conference classification.

The day

February 27, the curry date

On February 27, 2013, exactly 12 years before, Stephen Curry had achieved his personal score record with 54 points and 11 triples. And on the same day, twelve years later, he exceeded that brand with two more points and one more triple, by scoring 56 points and 12 triples. In fact, in 2016, on the same day it reached 46 points with 12 of 16 triples.

During their exhibition, the fans of the Orlando Magic, despite being rivals, began to chant “MVP, MVP” in recognition of Curry’s performance.

After the game, the Warriors base commented: “God is good. I feel a privileged to play this sport, I enjoy competition and creativity. ”

This match became for the 30 of the Warriors in his fourth best scorer of his career, and helped strengthen his candidacy for the MVP, who struggles to get Nikola Jokic, among others. After the meeting, the 1.88 meter escort had an emotional gesture by giving his mother the shirt with which he had achieved the 12 triples, as a tribute to his performance.

In a complicated encounter in which the Golden State Warriors were down for 17 points, Curry was the key to the comeback. He finished with 12 triples of 19 attempts and completed his performance with a 4 of 6 in two and an impeccable 12 of 12 shots from the free throw line and with it, they achieved the 121-115 victory against the Orlando Magic and already add a consecutive streak of five victories.

With this match, Stephen Curry reached its 26th NBA meeting with at least 10 triples scored. Although his personal triple record in a single game remains 13, its maximum scoring in a game continues to be 62 points, achieved on January 3, 2021.

The Warriors had the support of Quinten Post, who contributed 18 points, and Draymond Green, which contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. Since the arrival of Jimmy Butler, who had a discreet performance with 5 points and 7 assists, those of Steve Kerr have achieved seven victories in their last eight games.