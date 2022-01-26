Progressive United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, plans to step down at the end of his current term, that is, at the end of June, several American media reported on Wednesday.

The magistrate, who has been with the powerful institution for nearly 28 years, will announce his decision to the White House soon, according to anonymous sources cited by NBC and CNN and NPR radio.

His retirement will allow President Joe Biden to choose a successor and ensure he is confirmed by the Senate ahead of midterm elections scheduled for November, in which Democrats could lose control of the upper house. Currently, the court is made up of six conservative and three progressive judges.

The Democratic president promised that, if given the opportunity, he would nominate a black woman for the Supreme. The name of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, of the federal appeals court in Washington, is one of the most sought after for the position.

Appointments to the Supreme Court, which decides most major social issues in the United States, have been the subject of political battles for some years.

During his term, Republican Donald Trump appointed three judges, out of a total of nine, who firmly anchored the institution in conservatism. Its influence has been noticed since September, with a strong shift to the right.

The temple of the law invalidated the mandatory vaccination in large companies decreed by Biden and it seems that it will reconsider the right to abortion and expand the right to bear arms.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

