SAccording to media reports, tephen Breyer, judge at the American Supreme Court, wants to vacate his post early and thus make room for a new seat on the politically contested Supreme Court. The American television stations NBC and CNN reported on Wednesday, citing Breyer’s environment, the 83-year-old old judges have decided to retire. This would give President Joe Biden the opportunity to fill one of the nine most influential seats on the court. During the election campaign, Biden had promised that if the president were vacant, he would nominate a black woman for the first time in American history as a judge on the Supreme Court.

CNN reported that a public announcement could be expected as early as Thursday – along with Biden. The White House responded promptly to the reports. Spokeswoman Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter that it has always been the decision of each Supreme Court judge whether and when to retire and how to announce it. That also applies today. The White House has no further details or information.

With its decisions on particularly controversial issues such as abortion, immigration or same-sex marriages, the Supreme Court repeatedly sets the course for American society. The nine judges are appointed for life. Their selection is a highly competitive political process. Former President Donald Trump and his Senate Republicans were able to place three judges on the Supreme Court during Trump’s tenure, which is why six of the nine judges are currently considered conservative.

Breyer – currently the oldest of the nine judges – is attributed to the liberal camp. He appreciates the compromise, is considered a moderate mediator, but leans more to the left. He was once nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Supreme Court can shape society for decades

The replacement of Breyer’s seat under Democratic President Biden will not change the balance of power between conservatives and liberals on the court. But progressive activists had urged Breyer to step down early to ensure the replacement falls within Biden’s tenure—before Democrats could potentially lose their Senate majority in the fall congressional election.







Justices for the Supreme Court are nominated by the President but appointed by the Senate. There, the Democrats currently only have a wafer-thin majority, which they could lose in the congressional elections in November.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September 2020 at the age of 87 from complications from cancer. The death of the liberal justice icon a few months before the presidential election had sparked fierce political battles. Trump and the Republicans absolutely wanted to fill the vacant seat before the election and went through the process of confirming their successor, the conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett, at high speed – against great resistance from the Democrats. Since then, the Conservatives have held the dominant majority of six of the nine seats on the court. That could affect the development of US society for decades to come.