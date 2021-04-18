Former reality girl Stephanie Valenzuela returned to This is war to present his new song “The forgiveness”. The singer came to the country from Mexico and captivated viewers and her former colleagues with her performance.

Valenzuela was featured earlier this month on the competition show. She wowed the public with a white suit, as did her dancers. The video clip for his recent song was posted on his official YouTube account on March 5 and now features more than 2 million views.

The singer also announced her new theme song on various Mexican shows, such as Venga la joy, Despierta América and Hoy.

Last year, the model and singer was assaulted by Mexican actor Eleazar Gomez, who was recently paroled. Despite living in Mexico, she returned to the country renewed and strong.

Stephanie Valenzuela demanded justice against her partner Eleazar Gomez

The Peruvian singer was a victim of violence in November 2020 by Eleazar Gomez. After her complaint, her attacker was released on parole, for which she was very indignant.

In the live gossip program they showed several images of the model. She was very mortified.

“I don’t know why the law keeps saying ‘we’re not going to show him guilty.’ Apart from the fact that they are going to give me money for repairs, I think there are things that are not going to be repaired with this. I am going to spend my whole life bitten and I am going to carry it for my whole life. This is not going to take away from me ”, the singer was heard.

Before the hearing, Stephanie maintained that justice was not served and that she will have to accept the conditional release that was assigned to the aggressor Eleazar.