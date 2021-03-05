On Friday, March 5, the model and singer Stephanie Valenzuela premiered her new song “The forgiveness”, main theme of what would be his next album titled with the same name.

To start the promotional tour, ‘Tefi‘(as she prefers to be known artistically) was featured on the The Stars, as a guest on the Hoy program.

Through her profile on Instagram, the cumbia singer shared videos of her visit to this Televisa headquarters to be interviewed by Andrea Legarreta and Raul Araiza.

The Peruvian confessed that she seeks to raise her voice for women with her music. “‘I’m sorry’ I wrote to all the women who told me ‘how do you get ahead,'” she explained.

“This has to be for women, because we are all strong, because we can all get ahead, and who has not had a bad boy,” he added in reference to his ex-partner Eleazar Gómez, who is in prison for attempted femicide.

“You have to continue with your life, enjoying because while there is life there is the opportunity to do everything you dream of,” he recommended.

‘Tefi’ Valenzuela also commented that since his foray into music he feels that he has received more support from his female fans.

“Since I took out a sad bachata, the ones who identify with and follow me the most are the women. And I love that because I feel supported by our gender ”, she assured.

