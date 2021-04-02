On the last March 25, the last hearing of the complaint that the model and singer Stephanie Valenzuela made against her then partner Eleazar Gómez, who physically and psychologically assaulted her in the apartment they both shared.

The images of the aforementioned meeting were broadcast by the live program Chisme and show the outrage of the Peruvian influencer upon hearing that the Mexican actor will be paroled after pleading guilty and agreeing to a reparation agreement.

“I don’t know why the law keeps saying ‘we’re not going to show him guilty.’ Apart from the fact that they are going to give me money for the repairs, I think there are things that are not going to be repaired with this. I am going to spend my whole life bitten and I am going to carry it for my whole life. This is not going to take away from me, ”the young woman is heard saying with a broken voice.

During her demonstration, Stephanie Valenzuela highlighted the revictimization she suffered by the actor’s family, the press and Mexican celebrities. Therefore, she demanded justice.

“That’s not fair. For me it is fair that he be sentenced, that he has his conviction, that he admit his guilt in front of the whole public. I have had to go through the harassment of the press, so his sister and cousin spoke badly of me, because their lawyer tried to say that I am receiving money with interviews. They are lies, because to this day I have not received a weight of this and it does not interest me, “he continued.

Stephanie Valenzuela also assured that “she will have to accept” the parole of Eleazar Gomez, but stressed that “he does not feel that justice is done.” “Because he is not going to be guilty,” he said.

Eleazar Gómez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.