On Sunday, June 6, the Peruvian model Stephanie Valenzuela used her Instagram profile to address the 2.7 million followers she has and make a call for peace, respect and tolerance in the face of the uncertainty that the results of the 2021 General Elections.

“Today I ask, from the bottom of my heart, that our peoples be guided by love and respect,” wrote the former member of This is war.

Using a prayer emoji, the interpreter of “Forgiveness” asked to avoid the use of force: “To respect ourselves and our very different ways of thinking, as well as to respect the results, without encouraging violence of any kind.”

To conclude her message, Stephanie Valenzuela used the hashtags #elecciones #peru #pez #somoslibresseamoslosiempre, along with the phrase: “We must understand that we are all brothers with different perspectives, but finally brothers.”

6.6.2021 | Post by Stephanie Valenzuela asking for respect and non-violence after the 2021 elections. Photo: Stephanie Valenzuela / Instagram

On the other hand, in her Instagram stories, in addition to showing part of her vacation on the island of Bali in Indonesia, Stephanie Valenzuela spoke about letting go of negativity, achieving self-improvement and self-confidence.

“The easiest way to get out of the negative is to stop seeing yourself as a victim and complain, is to learn to see each stumble as a blessing because it is a lesson that the universe is giving you so that something better can come,” he said.

