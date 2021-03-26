The model Stephanie Valenzuela accepted the sentence that her ex-partner and actor Eleazar Gómez received during the trial that began after denouncing him for physical assault.

Through a press release, the former reality girl confirmed that the Mexican actor was sentenced to 3 years of probation and psychological therapy.

He assured that from that moment, on Thursday, March 25, no one will be able to doubt his version when he accused the actor of having attacked her within his department in Mexico.

“Today is an important day in honor of the truth because Eleazar Gómez has finally acknowledged his guilt in front of me and in front of the judge. I think that with this I can now have a peaceful life ”, he said.

The sentence of Eleazar Gomez gives you peace of mind. “Next week he himself is going to give a press conference and explain things to them, but for now I am leaving in peace because from now on no one is going to question what I denounced,” he added.

Tefi Valenzuela took advantage of the announcement to encourage more women to report their aggressor and to fight to the end not to silence abuse. “Do not remain silent and report any abuse by your partners in the present or past,” he said.

Your record company Quit Music MX He thanked public opinion and the followers of the Peruvian model who always trusted in his truth.

