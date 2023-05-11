“Steping on stage with Humberto (Zurita) is absolute concentration, giving everything, and that is reflected in the work. We live reality as a couple and on stage we live the character. It’s like breaking taboos, ”says the Mexican actress Stephanie Salas on the other side of Zoom about her participation in Papito querido, along with her boyfriend, actor Humberto Zurita. The play will be presented in Lima, this May 20 and 21, in the theater of the San Agustín school.

In this fiction, Salas plays Tatiana, a housewife from high society, ‘married and self-righteous’, who becomes Luis’s (Zurita) in-law. In real life, the actress assures that she lives a great moment next to Zurita and agrees with what the actor stated in a recent interview with La República, in which she ruled out the possibility of remarrying. And, of course, she takes the opportunity to clarify that she never said that she wanted a wedding and that the press in her country misinterpreted her words. “I’m going to clear things up. Somewhere in the airport they caught me and what happens many times with the media is that they ask you questions and they answer themselves. You’re walking and they ask you: ‘Hey, do you believe in marriage?’ And you answer: ‘Yes’. And that is already synonymous with ‘so, if you want to get married’. Many times they put words in your mouth. I never went out to say ‘yes’. Things are not like that. They misunderstand you. The only thing I am telling you is that Humberto and I are in a good moment, personally, at work, professionally. It is important that things happen, enjoy life. We are going to be one year old and see where we go. That is the here and now for us.”

Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita. Photo: WAPA/Google

Among the couple’s immediate plans is to go on a tour of our country, after completing the theater “We would love it, it all depends on the projects because the tour continues and invitations are coming out. I hope that everything happens to learn more about Peru, which is a place that I love deeply, like its gastronomy. The first thing we are going to do is go eat and enjoy the people. At the outset, I will ask for my little field with my cusqueñita and my chicha morada ”, she says.

The actress also shared her happiness over the recent engagement of her eldest daughter Michelle Salas (the result of her relationship with Luis Miguel). “I tell you! My two offspring have already left, they have already flown… And you start with your children growing up and making their own home, getting ahead and achieving their dreams. This stage is welcome, it makes you grow and mature and, in my case, be a full and happy woman”, she affirms.

At 53 years old, the daughter of Sylvia Pasquel and granddaughter of Silvia Pinal, continues to bet on music and her facet as an electronic music DJ in parallel. She has just released the remake of the song ‘Horizonte de las estrellas’, (which Miguel Bosé performed in the 90s) and He hopes to write a book tribute to his father, the singer Micky Salas. “The goal is to continue with all that electronic style so that it allows me to perform live. I am very happy because, on the one hand, I am with Papito darling and, on the other, I am going to play the DJ sets at parties, events and festivals. Sometimes after the theater I do it. It’s like getting a second wind at night, I play and then I go to sleep. Let’s see if now that I’m in Lima the possibility arises and I go to a good place to play my DJ set, I’ll be very happy”.

