2020, like everyone else, also put Stephanie Orue to the test. The actress had covid, her mother went through a severe health situation and, emotionally, they separated after 10 years of relationship. Professionally, she was the host of ‘Aprendo en casa’, she did theater and began to express her great dream: to be a singer.

Precisely, while he continues to explore and record, he is getting ready to take on a new challenge: ‘The singing voice’, a reality show that will be broadcast on Monday April 19 by TV Peru and where he will alternate driving with Katy Jara and Jorge Luis Larrabure, the ‘Magician George ‘.

You have said that singing is the dream of your life.

Yes that’s how it is. Before being an actress, she wanted to be a singer. That ‘The singing voice’ arrives is a great wink from the universe, it is like being told: ‘Stephanie, you have already opened the door, so you are already on the way’. I have to continue with everything that also happened last year, just as many things moved and there was a storm, there was also calm. In addition, that storm allowed me to unleash a powerful creative impulse and I began to compose. The first song arose from a situation that I lived outside the home, of gender violence and that later served for a campaign and that prompted me to continue writing and suddenly I realized that I was working on my dream as a child.

What will the dynamics of ‘The singing voice’ be like?

We will be linked Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 in the afternoon. It is a white entertainment space, it is like to accompany the children after ‘I learn at home’, to relax, free ourselves through art and where the protagonist will be a great roulette. This project has arrived as one more gift, it is like the cherry on the cake. It has actually been wonderful to have started in ‘I learn at home’, to have learned so much about that scenario from Junior (Béjar), my partner, and from all the students. And now with this new responsibility, this role that also continues to be for young people, reaffirms that yes, there is an important mission as well and through art, which is my thing, I can do it. The program is very nice.

What did you learn from ‘I learn at home’?

What I did not learn! It was a beautiful stage, a gift for me too. He let me know that I also like driving, he reaffirmed that I love being versatile, that I don’t like to stay in one place, that I love acting but that I should not wait to be called, that I can produce myself as I am my musical project. It has reaffirmed to me that one never stops learning.

