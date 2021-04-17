Actress Stephanie Orue and the singer Katy jara will share the conduction of the new program The singing voice, which will premiere on the TV Peru signal from Monday, April 19 at 3.00 pm

The television segment will also have the participation of Jorge Luis Larrabure, Wizard George, as an entertainer. The promotional video is now available on social networks.

The singing voice It will be a youth competition program and will address music in all its genres in order to promote the participation of local artists and bands.

In each broadcast, three artists will face each other in different musical challenges that will put their knowledge and talent to the test.

In addition, it will have a freestyle competition, which will have a specialized jury and great prizes. The winner will qualify for the Batalla de Gallos national championship.

“I am very happy with this new challenge that the channel has given me, this time in my role as a television host. I think the show has all the ingredients to be a great success. I will share screen and driving with the super talented Stephanie Orue and Katy Jara. The program seeks to entertain in a healthy, agile and very dynamic way, ”said Magician George in a statement.

However, this is not the only space that promises to change the grill of TV Peru. Another three (Handmade, All Techno and Case x Case) will air from that week.

