Stephanie Cayo expressed her excitement at having started the recordings of the new film by the director and screenwriter Bruno Ascenzo, who summoned her for the interpretation of one of his characters.

Through social networks, the young actress shared a photo next to her friend, to whom she dedicated emotional words.

“Bruno, today we start filming a movie that you have written like a dream, that makes me cry every time I read it, I know you thought a little of me when you wrote it,” the model began her message.

Stephanie Cayo and Bruno Ascenzo met in 1998, when both starred in the well-remembered soap opera Travesuras del corazón, since then they have maintained a close friendship that is proof of distance and time.

Stephanie Cayo and Bruno Ascenzo have already started the recordings of the new film by the director and screenwriter. Photo: Bruno Ascenzo Instagram

“I still don’t know how I’m so lucky, I must have done something right so that we still love each other so much. I admire you and I am so happy to be able to share this experience with you. My director of my life, I love you to the hereafter ”, Stephanie Cayo concluded her message.

Bruno Ascenzo and the time he surprised Stephanie Cayo with a Valentine’s Day message

Bruno Ascenzo and Stephanie Cayo starred in a tender scene for Valentine’s Day, when they virtually met again on the program En boca de todos, on February 14th.

“Hello my dear mommy, how are you? I publicly send you this greeting for the Day of Love and Friendship, telling the whole of Peru that we continue to be friends, that we continue to love each other and that I thank you very much for bringing me my little orders from your trip, “said the 36-year-old famous.

Stephanie Cayo, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.