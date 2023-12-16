Stephanie Cayo She is one of the most recognized Peruvian actresses, both in the country and abroad. The artist has recently made various headlines after she was linked to the famous Spanish singer. Alejandro Sanz for a controversial photograph. After several days of speculation, now the protagonist of the film 'Till we meet again' He came forward to explain the topic and reveal his current sentimental situation.

How were the rumors of a romance between Stephanie and Alejandro born?

The 'Corazón Partido' singer shared a photograph on social media enjoying a wine and preparing food with the Peruvian woman. Stephanie Cayo, which generated speculation about a possible romance between the two. Furthermore, the event occurred shortly after the Spaniard ended his relationship with Rachel Valdés.

Sanz accompanied the snapshot with the following words: “When emotions cannot be explained, that is the right place. The most beautiful and the purest.” The publication went viral and attracted the attention of his followers through social networks.

Alejandro Sanz with Stephanie Cayo in Los Angeles. Photo: Facebook

What did Stephanie Cayo say about the rumors?

Recently, the Peruvian actress attended the premiere of the film 'The Snow Society' in Spain, and directly responded to the rumors in the press about her alleged relationship with Alejandro Sanz. The youngest of the Cayo sisters stated that there has only been a friendship between them for quite some time.

“Not at all, we are friends”, he declared to Europa Press, thus denying any romantic link with the singer. Likewise, he took the opportunity to clarify that this photograph is true, but that it was not taken in Mexico, as several reported, but in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States. “Everyone is very well,” she said, thus ruling out any type of romance.