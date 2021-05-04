Stephanie Cayo used her social networks to inform her followers that the recordings for the film Backpackers, starring her and directed by Bruno Ascenzo, have come to an end.

Since March 2020, the participation of both Peruvian artists in the project of the first national film for Netflix was announced. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of filming.

Finally in April of this year, the actors and the production group traveled outside the capital to film the romantic comedy scenes in Cusco, Puno and Paracas. After an arduous month of filming, the protagonist of the film announced the end of the filming.

“Love, we have finished this beautiful film that you have written and directed with your soul! God gave me the opportunity to get to know my country like this, living in unimagined places and doing what I like to do the most in life: my job, “he wrote. Stephanie addressing to Bruno Ascenzo.

The actress expressed her joy for having recorded in the most beautiful natural settings in Peru and her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the project. “I never imagined knowing my country in this way, I don’t know how I am so lucky. This story will leave more than one in love. Thank you for giving me such a beautiful gift, and my friend who made the road more beautiful ”, highlighted the actress.

The actress appreciated the opportunity to participate in the project. Photo: Instagram capture.

Throughout the filming process, it fell He has shared with his followers photos of the places where the film has been filmed, leaving more than one surprised by the beauty of the landscapes.

“I can be anywhere and your memory always invades me with a taste of calm. If I were to be born again, I would choose to be born in Peru again ”, the actress wrote in one of her many photos of Peruvian landscapes.

