Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias They would have decided to give themselves a new chance at love, since some photographs and videos would show that both They spent the New Year together. As recalled, in May 2023, the couple starred on covers in various international media because their romance had supposedly ended due to infidelity on the part of the Spanish actor.

YOU CAN SEE: Stephanie Cayo broke her silence after being linked to Alejandro Sanz for controversial photo

Was Maxi Iglesias unfaithful to Stephanie Cayo?

At the beginning of May 2023, the Spanish press was talking about an alleged infidelity between actor Maxi Iglesias and Stephanie Cayo. According to these media, the protagonist of 'Until we meet again' would have dated the presenter Eva Soriano to a well-known nightclub in Madrid and, according to what the journalist said German Gonzalezthis triggered a kiss.

After these assumptions, Maxi Iglesias himself spoke on social networks: “I'll take advantage of the fact that I'm here to say that I don't like fake news and people saying things that aren't true.”.

For her part, in September of the same year, the Peruvian actress was consulted and preferred not to delve further into the subject: “I have nothing to clarify, I have nothing to say or any comment on the matter. But to be honest with you, it hurt, it hurt me, but I don't want to get anyone in trouble either, I'm going through a good time and now I'm happy. That already happened”.

YOU CAN SEE: Who was Mario Alberto Cayo, the patriarch of the family and father of the famous Cayo sisters?

Did Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias resume their relationship?

The influencer Ric the Tower, a well-known tiktoker who shares entertainment information on social networks, spread some photographs of Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias, several months after ending their relationship, in the midst of alleged infidelity. The first publication is from January 3, 2024, in which it indicates that they both received the New Year together.

Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias would have received 2024 together. Photo: capture by X/Ric La Torre

Now, this January 7, the influencer published a snapshot in which the two actors are seen very happy, as he holds the youngest of the Cayo sisters by the waist, which shows trust between them. In this post, Ric states that the famous artists have already resumed their romance. However, neither of them have confirmed that this has happened.