'Rigo', the Colombian novel, is one of the most viewed in both Colombia and Peru. This series tells the story of the cyclist Rigoberto Uran, who faces various adversities on his way to becoming a recognized athlete in his country. One of these difficulties is his relationship with Adriana Mora, a young woman interested in him, who interferes in his relationship with Michelle Durango.

Stephania Duque She is the one who plays Adriana Mora and although her character has not been there since the beginning, she has managed to conquer the hearts of many followers not only in Colombia, but also in Peru. To the joy of her admirers, the actress recently shared some photographs that reveal her visit to Peru. In addition, Duque expressed her affection and admiration for the historic sanctuary of Machupicchu, located in Cusco.

How did Stephania Duque react to Machupicchu?

Stephania Duque He is visiting Cusco and one of the essential places that he decided to visit was the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu, where he took several photographs that he has shared on his Instagram account. The actress wanted to express her admiration and affection for the country using heart emojis in the colors of the Peruvian flag.. In addition, Duque published several images that reflect his amazement at one of the seven wonders of the world.

How did Stephania Duque's admirers react?

Many of the comments on the profile of Stephania Duque They were thanks and good wishes for your trip to Peru. Additionally, other comments included recommendations on what Peruvian dishes you could enjoy during your stay.

Stephania Duque in Machupicchu. Photography: Stephania Duque/ Instagram

What role does Stephania Duque play in 'Rigo'?

Stephania Duque plays Adriana Mora in the series, a multifaceted character who combines his dentistry career with modeling in the Antioquia Cycling League to cover his expenses. Defying convention, he is skilled at riding motorcycles and maintains a close relationship with Rigo. His bold, optimistic and determined personality is reflected in his determination to achieve his goals using his charm and determination.

Who is Stephania Duque?

Stephania Duque She began her career as a model during her teens and then ventured into acting while studying industrial design. In 2013, she landed a role in 'Mentiras Perfectas' and the following year she was nominated for the TV and Novelas Awards as best entertainment presenter for 'Nickcity'. In 2017, she won recognition and a TV and Novelas Award as a revelation actress for her portrayal of Mariana Sanín in 'Sin senos si hay cielo', a character she repeated in 'El final del paraíso' in 2019.

Adriana Mora and Michelle Durango in 'Rigo'. Photo: RCN

