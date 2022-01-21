Fuenlabrada announced the termination of the contract of Cameroonian midfielder Stephane Mbia, who arrived at the club in the summer market and is leaving the Madrid entity due to a serious personal problem. This was explained by the club in a statement: “Fuenlabrada and Stephane Mbia have reached an agreement to terminate the contract. The player asked to leave the club due to a serious personal problem and for this reason he leaves the discipline. We thank him for his commitment and his work and we wish him luck in his new stage”. Mbia, who lived his second experience in Spanish football in the Madrid squad after his time at Sevilla, leaves the entity having played ten official matches, nine of them as a starter.

Arturo Molina abandons the discipline of Fuenlabrada

midfielder Arturo Molina will not continue in the ranks of Fuenlabrada after the Madrid entity has made official the agreement reached for the termination of his contract.

“Fuenlabrada and Arturo Molina have reached an agreement for the termination of his contract. From the club we want to thank Arturo for his work and professionalism during the time he has defended our shirt. In addition, we wish him good luck in his future” , pointed out the people of Madrid in a statement.

Molina signed for the team on the closing day of the summer market, with the summer letter after disassociating himself from I raised. Since his arrival, he has played twelve LaLiga SmartBank games, three of them as a starter.