The 18-year-old lifeguard, among those under investigation for the death of little Stephan, released his statements: “There was no one in the tub”

The investigation into the child’s death continues Stephan, the 8-year-old boy who lost his life in one of the pools of the Terme di Cretone. He was sucked into the tub drain after one of the lifeguards triggered the cleaning process.

When the minor’s father and the other guests realized he was under water, they jumped in to save him. But Stephan was stuck and they couldn’t bring him back. The minor was recovered, now lifeless, after about two hours, come on firefighters divers of the core of Rome. The autopsy confirmed the death by drowningthe fractures identified on the little body would have been caused later.

There are four people who ended up in the register of suspects. Among them a 18 year old lifeguardone of the first to dive in to save him and the one who is accused of having started the cleaning process of the swimming pool, while the guests were still inside the Terme di Cretone.

The words of the lifeguard who dived to save Stephan

The boy, defended by the lawyer Alessandro Palombi, made it known his version of events.

When I gave the ok to operate the instrument in the pool, nobody was there. All the people were at the bar or in any case outside the protective cordons. Probably to speed things up, the protective grid was not used. It would, of course, have slowed down the emptying. Instead, it had to close by 8 pm, because overtime was not paid.

Defended by his lawyer, the 18-year-old boy stated that he had never seen any protective grating in front of the drain pipe and that he had started the cleaning process while the guests were still present, because the structure it was supposed to close by 8pm. This is one of the points that law enforcement agencies are trying to clarify. Is it possible to clean the pools while the guests are still there? Is there a protective grille in front of a drain pipe? Was little Stephan already in the pool or did he enter at a later time?

The legal of the lifeguard was keen to point out that: