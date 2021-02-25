Prime Minister, the virus has had the world under control for over a year. Would you do something different today than when you first locked down a year ago?

The decisive weak point was before Corona. We were poorly prepared for a pandemic – not only in Germany. We are allowed to do this, and it will never happen to us again. In 2012 there was already information to the federal government about what could threaten a pandemic. I don’t know why that wasn’t taken up at the time. But I am sure that we will come to terms with this pandemic thoroughly.

What could such a corona balance look like?

There is already a special committee for this in the Lower Saxony state parliament. And at the federal level, for example, there could be a study commission that listens to experts and those affected and bundles the issues.

When will we have pushed back the virus with the vaccinations?

I think it’s realistic that we can achieve that in late summer. If almost all of society is vaccinated, then we have mastered this crisis. The virus is not out of the world, but we are regaining control. And just as we should get vaccinated against the flu once a year, so we will probably also get vaccinated against corona annually in the future.

Lower Saxony has so far very strictly withheld doses for second vaccinations. In the meantime there is increasing evidence that the first vaccination offers good protection. Is there enough thought in Germany about changing the vaccination strategy?

We have had no confidence in the reliability of the vaccine deliveries in the past few weeks. Moderna still does not deliver reliably. And we did not want to accept reduced protection through just one vaccination for the very old, which we have been talking about so far. That is changing very fundamentally: Pfizer / Biontech now delivers reliably. Lower Saxony is now putting back significantly less vaccine. And I am also open to deviating from the previous vaccination schedule for people who are less at risk and initially giving the first vaccination to as many people as possible.

The amount of vaccines delivered is increasing. Are we adequately prepared to vaccinate millions of citizens quickly?

I think yes, we can increase the capacities of the vaccination centers and we will achieve the really big breakthrough when the vaccine can be administered through the many thousands of medical practices. I hope we will be ready soon.

Do you think that the currently planned approach can still be followed? Many who deal with this bureaucracy in more detail say: As soon as the vaccine reaches the doctor’s office, the previous prioritization also falls.

We are now in a transition phase. In the second priority group, we in Lower Saxony also focus on specialized medical practices, such as dialysis practices. And the doctors should decide, if possible, based on their own assessment, who can be given priority vaccination. There is no central check.

The next round of prime ministers with the chancellor is due in a few days. Can retailers and restaurants look forward to a relaxation?

Openings will of course be an important, but also a difficult topic. We have not come as far as we hoped for the decline in incidence rates. On the contrary: we tend to experience a slight backwards or sideways movement. With the virus mutants we are obviously dealing with a new, more aggressive opponent. At least we managed to keep the lid on the pot.

Many hoteliers say that opening at Easter is justifiable with hygiene concepts. What do you tell them?

It is true that restaurants and retailers have made great efforts in terms of hygiene concepts and infection prevention. It is also true, however, that in 75 to 80 percent of corona cases we do not know where exactly the infections took place. Many areas can supposedly claim for themselves that they are not among the drivers of the infections. We can’t yet say for sure how the situation will be over Easter and I don’t want to discourage anyone. At the moment, however, we are still walking across thin ice, you have to be sober about that.

So there is no opening perspective?