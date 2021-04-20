That the Warriors They are fighting to enter the direct fight for the title. It is a fact that many analysts do not count on them due to the circumstances they have, it is also. The team does not have high aspirations once James Wiseman, his quality rookie recruited this year, accompanies Klay Thompson in the infirmary for the remainder of the season, also with a knee problem, but he’s still going strong. Curry’s harangues to his teammates after some beatings received have had an effect on them and even on him, which has been taken as a personal challenge at least to place the franchise in a place where it can fight with the important ones. The streak they’re on now is a test.

The Warriors beat the Sixers by 96-107 two days after falling into the Garden in Boston by the hair. Had they won there it would have been six consecutive victories. They’ve taken out teams like the Jazz and the Bucks in the last month and last night they messed up the best team in the Eastern Conference so far this season. Curry, 49 points and another day in which he surpasses the barrier of 10 triples, he earns any honor of military leader.

It is fair to praise the Warriors as much as saying that, for this game, they are involving Kelly Oubre and in front they got rid of Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons. The Cameroonian center Joel Embiid was alone and they reduced him well, forcing him to make free throws to add some extra point. Extraordinary attitude in defense, such as the one that put Toscano-Anderson out of the game for this match by hitting the scorers’ table in Boston: in the third quarter, at which point they began to win the battle, they left the team by fifteen points from philadelphia.

Canonical equality in the first part. The locals, however, were the ones who gave a greater sense of control. Everything would change in that third quarter. Rivers got a frog in the rotation, in which he introduces George Hill: between the veteran and Shake Milton they scored 2/12 while another member of the family, Damian Lee, missed only one of his six. The key, however, was to join in with what Curry proposed. For example, racking rebounds with Looney (15) and having Wiggins (16) ready for when the point guard had to drop the ball. In the last period the 76ers were put ahead, but in the last three minutes Stephen Curry took away their illusions with two triples in a row to hit the final pull and go to 49 points (10/17 in shots of three, 4 / 11 on shots of two and 11/12 on free throws). The superiority of this man is almost insulting, already 33 years old and with the aspirations of his team on hold before so much injury around him. Merit is counted alone.