Three years later, a Russian confessed to the murder of a five-year-old stepson

In the Tula region, a Russian three years later confessed to the murder of his stepson. On Friday, April 7, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the publication, in 2020, a 25-year-old man was left alone at home with a five-year-old stepson, the mother of the child was abroad. The boy was naughty and the man decided to apply educational measures – he struck the child four blows in the head and went to bed. The boy died from his injuries. Having found the stepson dead, the stepfather threw the body into a foreign car, took it to the forest and buried it.

When the mother returned and did not find her son, she did not go to the police, not wanting to part with her lover. But three years later, the man himself decided to confess everything to the police and showed the place where he hid the body.

