Stepfather is in the Titan, he goes to the Blink-182 concert

From drama to farce: among the many stories relating to the tragedy of the Titan, the submarine imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, there is also that of Brian Szasz, stepson of Hamish Harding, one of the five passengers who died in the submarine, who he is given to mad joy while the desperate searches were underway to try to save his stepfather and the rest of the crew.

Brian Szasz, in fact, after inviting his followers on social media to pray for his stepfather, who was still missing at the time, first flirted with a model from OnlyFans, the platform that offers adult content through a subscription, and then went to the Blink-182 concert like nothing happened.

The model Brea, in fact, wrote to the boy showing the photo of his lower back: “Can I sit on you?”. And Brian Szasz replied: “Yes, thanks.”

The young man then continued to tweet throughout the day showing his great interest in attending a Blink-182 concert.

Numerous followers, outraged by his reaction, began to ask him how he could be so calm while his stepfather was in danger of dying in the Titan. Brian Szasz did not respond to the allegations and shortly after, deleted his Twitter account.