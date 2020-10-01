Another 23 servicemen died in battles with the enemy in the zone of the Karabakh conflict, the Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) reported on September 30.

Thus, according to updated data, 104 servicemen of the NKR army have been killed since the beginning of hostilities on September 27, reports Interfax…

Earlier on September 30, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of using the Tochka-U missile system in the battles on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian Defense Ministry denied this information.

On the same day, the press secretary of the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Vahram Poghosyan, said that after the bombing by Azerbaijani aviation in the Karabakh city of Martakert, three civilians were killed.

On September 29, Armenia announced the destruction of 137 armored vehicles of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 72 drones, seven helicopters and one aircraft in Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan also accused Baku and the Turkish Armed Forces of destroying its Su-25 attack aircraft in the airspace of Armenia.

On September 28, Armenia announced the deaths of 28 servicemen during a clash in Karabakh.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev a day earlier expressed condolences to the politician and people in connection with the loss of life and stressed that “Turkey is with Azerbaijan.”

Relations between Yerevan and Baku remain tense over the issue of the ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region, located in the eastern part of the Armenian Highlands, announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR in 1988. Baku considers this territory to be its own.

Since 1992, negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the conflict have been conducted within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.