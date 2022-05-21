First the nightmare of Russian bombs and missiles. Lived among the destroyed houses and the fear of dying. Then the flight like millions of Ukrainians to a safer place: on a train from Kharkiv with which he reached the border with Poland. Stepan told all this, or rather his owner Anna, on his Instagram page @loveyoustepan. He is a cat, a special cat, a social star with over 1.3 million followers. And his friends, his influencers, helped him and his family to move from Poland to France.

In recent days with a beautiful blue and yellow bow tie around his neck, the colors of his Ukraine, he presented himself at the Cannes Film Festival. There, carried in his arms by the Italian Khaby Lame, the most followed Tiktoker in the world, he received the WIBA 2022 (World Influencers and Bloggers Award), the recognition that rewards the most influential personalities on social networks.

And even on that occasion in cat Stepan did not want to forget his compatriots who are suffering the consequences of the war: from his Instagram page he launched an appeal to support the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards initiative in favor of Ukrainian children. And it is not the first time that the cat has made his fame available in favor of his country: in March he launched a fundraiser – reaching $ 10,000 – in favor of five organizations – Happy Paw, UAnimals, Mykolaiv Zoo, XII Months and Plyushka – to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.