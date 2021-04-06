Passage of corridors. It is not something that makes me particularly excited. It seems more anecdotal than anything else. Although it is still one of the most beautiful examples of sportsmanship that exists in the world of sports. But if it wasn’t done, I don’t think the world will end either. You know why I write this, the happy controversy about whether or not Athletic Club should make the hallway to Real Sociedad for being champion of the Copa del Rey. Debate that it would not exist if the rojiblanco team were not the one defeated in that final in La Cartuja, or if it were not a Basque derby. But for me there should be neither debate nor controversy.

I think it is getting entangled in a matter as trivial as it is secondary. Marcelino settled it, assuring that there will be the happy corridor. But I point to Mikel Oyarzabal’s argument in ‘El Larguero’: “What we don’t want is for them to feel obliged to do it. It works for me with what we saw in La Cartuja, ”he said. Me too. Really. Because whatever is done, it must be sincerely. Like the appreciation of the Royal. In the end, what is at stake is the image of Basque football. And Real and Athletic must always be rivals on the pitch, but never be enemies. What’s the use of that?

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of April 6, 2021

And that’s what I’m wondering about with this little corridor thing. What good is it? Will it generate more enmity between hobbies? If it’s going to do that, don’t do it. The Basque derbies are already pretty enough to get dirty with these things, which do not go beyond a photo that some will like and others will annoy. With or without a corridor, what everyone should be clear about is that this Wednesday they must make way for the champion. That’s the only real thing about this story. Make way for the Cup champion. Although he arrives decimated, he cannot afford to continue partying. Europe is at stake. And although it seems that the Basque derby has already been won on Saturday, it’s time to turn the page and focus on La Liga. I wonder how they will do it though. If I am still with the high and the emotions to the surface. Winning this derby, if you hurry me, could have almost more merit for Imanol’s men than that of the final, which is to say. I say that it will be necessary to show why we are Cup champions. What a coincidence it is not. It is time to move from tears to concentration. Step to champion, and down the hall that is going to be, as they applaud a team that on Saturday made history and moved an entire province.