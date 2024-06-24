Mexico City.- A pair of tennis shoes that sells in China for 10 dollars, when exported to Mexico, is sold for five. Credit: Archive

The footwear industry detected dumping in Chinese imports.

Dumping is an unfair international trade practice in which a country exports a product at a price below the normal value, according to the Ministry of Economy (SE).

Mauricio Battaglia, president of the National Chamber of the Footwear Industry (Canaical), gave as an example that a pair of tennis shoes that is sold in China for 10 dollars, when exported to Mexico the value is five.

Due to China’s dumping practices, the sector’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased 18.5 percent annually in the first quarter of this year, Battaglia highlighted.

He added that between April 2023 and the same month of this year, 11,949 jobs were lost in this sector.

Even last April, the industry had eight consecutive months with annual declines in its production index.

In April, the SE imposed tariffs on footwear imports from China of 25 and 35 percent, depending on the tariff fraction.

In mid-June, the footwear sector delivered to the SE the information requested to carry out the investigation into the possible damage caused by the importation of Chinese footwear to Mexico.

The antidumping investigation by the Commercial Practices Unit (UPCI) of the SE includes six products originating in China, but which represent around half of the footwear that arrives from that nation, said the industry representative.

For the sector, Battaglia added, it is relevant that research be carried out to be able to compete equally in the Mexican market.

“It is important because the industry needs a level playing field to compete. We are not asking for protectionism, but we are asking for a remedy to be given to the import of products from China that do not cover the cost of the inputs used in their production.

“This import is causing loss of jobs, production and sales. With the imposition of compensatory quotas, footwear can be imported into Mexico at real prices, which will allow the Mexican industry to grow,” he explained.

He added that otherwise, this industry, on which more than 120 thousand jobs depend, will continue to lose jobs and production.

It is a sector that is at real risk of disappearing, he assured.