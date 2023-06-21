It has happened to all of us that we sent a message by mistake on WhatsApp and the only solution left is to delete the message we wrote, however, this frustrating situation will change for many, because WhatsApp recently enabled the ‘edit message’ tool. .

This function is very useful if you are one of those people who worries too much about typing or hastily sent a wrong message.

Message editing will allow us to add missing letters, commas, periods, and even completely rewrite the message sent. This before the recipient realizes it.

How to edit sent messages on WhatsApp

Editing a message sent in WhatsApp is very simple, since it is enough to select a message that you have recently sent and follow the following steps:

Select message.

select the (…) option in the upper right corner of your device.

Select the edit option.

Once you have carried out this operation, you will be able to edit all the text of a message recently sent to your contacts from How to edit messages sent on WhatsApp.

Channels on WhatsApp

Another of the features that WhatsApp will enable are the broadcast channels, which will become an important alternative to send a message in a unidirectional way to a group of people.

This option launched by WhatsApp Meta will work in a similar way to Instagram and will allow the administrator to send text, photos, videos, stickers and surveys easily.

Creating a channel does not require much effort because you can do it in three simple steps, since it is created in a similar way to a traditional group in the app.

Select the option (…) from our screen.

Create New Group with the contacts to choose.

Enter group settings.

Select the Send messages ‘only administrators’.

What is Whatsapp?

WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that allows users to send and receive text messages, make voice and video calls, share media files, create groups, and more. It was launched in 2009 and since then it has become one of the most popular communication platforms in the world.

The most common use of WhatsApp is communication between individuals. Most of the people use WhatsApp to send text messages to friends, family and colleagues. They can have one-on-one conversations, share photos, videos, audios, and documents, as well as express emotions with emojis and stickers.

Apart from individual conversations, WhatsApp is also widely used for group communication. Groups allow multiple people to interact and share information in one place. They can be used to organize events, coordinate work projects, keep in touch with communities, or simply have group conversations with friends.

Another common use of WhatsApp is to make voice and video calls. The calling feature allows users to talk to other people for free through the internet connection. This is especially useful for communicating with friends and family who are in different geographic locations, even in other countries.