In the Koh Samu prison, in southern Thailand, he is admitted Daniel Sancho, confessed murderer of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

(Also read: “I want to return to Spain,” says Daniel Sancho, murderer of Edwin Arrieta, in an interview).

Speaking with the agency EFEthe young man pointed out: “I am guilty, but I was hostage to Edwin. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he forced me to do things that I never I would have done”.

This was the murder of Edwin Arrieta at the hands of Daniel Sancho

Investigations into the case suggest that Edwin Arrieta reserved a room in a hotel in Koh Phangan for his stay between July 31 and August 3.

Security cameras, dated August 1, show Daniel Sancho, who arrived on the island first than his partner, in a supermarket, buying a knife, garbage bags, cleaning products, and other utensils that apparently were used in the murder of the surgeon.

(Keep reading: Life imprisonment or death penalty? What’s next for Colombian murderer in Thailand).

Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho traveling by motorcycle

According to the ‘Bangkok Post’, the young man and the Colombian doctor met at a dock on August 3, and traveled by motorcycle. Once they arrived at the hotel room, Sancho hit his partner in the face, leaving him unconscious. After an hour, and after trying to make the victim regain lucidity, the dismemberment began, which lasted about three hours.

The chef, according to the story that was shared by the international media, put the remains in garbage bags, which he later threw into the sea and into a dump on the island. At the hotel where he was staying, the authorities found “80 thousand US dollars and a gold necklace that belonged to the Colombian.”

(Of interest: What was the relationship between Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho? This is what friends of the victim say).

To throw the body parts into the sea, Sancho, according to what he told the Thai Police, rented a red kayak for around 1,000 euros on Salad Beach. Then, he returned and threw the remains that he had in containers in the area and some documentation from Arrieta.

Sancho reported the disappearance of the Colombian surgeon on Thursday, August 3, the same day that a garbage collector found human parts in a bag of fertilizers and the suspicions of the authorities began. A day later, on Friday, more remains were found along with a T-shirt and shorts.

The confessed murderer began to be interrogated on Friday about the cuts and scratches that he showed on his body the day he reported the disappearance. At this time, he is in preventive detention and must be isolated for 10 days due to the covid-19 protocol.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Daniel Sancho, who confessed to murdering Edwin Arrieta, is sent to jail

Daniel Sancho wants to “collaborate as much as possible” in the Edwin Arrieta case

The young man who agreed to have assassinated the Colombian Edwin Arrieta in Thailand speaks

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME