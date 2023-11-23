Although reaching an agreement took a long time, and was mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, and its implementation faces some obstacles according to Israel and Hamas, the leaders of the region hope that the 4-day truce and the exchange of prisoners and detainees is a base on which to build.

What are the details of the agreement?

The truce agreement stipulates a cessation of fighting for 4 days, and Hamas releases 50 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners, with larger quantities of humanitarian aid and fuel entering the Gaza Strip.

The agreement, which was brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, constitutes a turning point in the ongoing war since October 7, during which more than 14,000 people were killed and more than 33,000 wounded.

The agreement was expected to enter into force on Thursday at around 10 a.m., but “last-minute details” prevented that, according to what an informed Palestinian source said.

The source explained to Agence France-Presse: “During the daylight hours today (Thursday), Qatar is supposed to announce, in coordination with mediators in Egypt and the Americans, the date for the start of implementation of the truce and to set zero hour for its entry into force.”

According to multiple sources, the agreement has been postponed until tomorrow, Friday.

10 is the minimum number of hostages to be released each day.

The US and Israel will stop drones over Gaza for 6 hours every day as part of the deal.

How will Israel receive prisoners from Hamas?