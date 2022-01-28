The nopal tortillas they are a variant mexican to be able to consume fewer calories but without sacrificing flavor, in addition to being suitable for any food, they are ideal in delicious ham and cheese quesadillas very easy to prepare, if you accompany with rice you will have one complete and filling meal, for this reason we share the following prescription. Is prescription It is for 8 portions and its degree of difficulty is easy.

Ingredients to make quesadillas with nopal tortillas

4 large nopales without thorns

1 teaspoon salt

500 grams of corn flour

1 sprig of fresh coriander

1½ cups of water (360 milliliters)

250 grams of quesillo (oaxaca cheese)

250 grams of ham (in slices)

3 cups of rice

6 cups of water

3 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons of oil

Salt and pepper to taste (for the rice)

Preparation mode:

For the rice:

Wash the rice under running water to remove the starch, drain. Heat a pot with oil and then fry the previously peeled garlic fcloves, when they are golden remove them Incorporate the rice in the pot with oil and stir carefully so that it is impregnated with the oil, then add the water and salt and pepper to taste, stir a little and cover the pot, leaving it on low heat without moving for 15 -20 minutes or until the water has evaporated. Remove from heat and reserve. Chop the previously washed nopal into small squares, wash and also disinfect the cilantro by removing the roots, add it together with the nopal and the water to the blender and blend for at least 3-5 minutes or until there are almost no lumps left. Prepare a large enough container in which you will have added the corn flour, add the previous mixture and integrate with your hands until you achieve a homogeneous mass Make small balls of dough with your hands (if necessary soak them with water so that the dough does not dry out or with flour if the dough is very chewy). Cut a plastic bag large enough and clean, so that it is in the shape of a book, add one of the small balls you made of dough in the middle of each sheet of plastic and with the help of a tortilla maker (or tortilla press, or a rolling pin) close and flatten until you get the tortilla. Heat a comal and until it is hot add the tortillas carefully letting it cook and turn when the edges of the tortilla seem to dry out, turn and allow it to inflate before removing it from the comal, repeat with the rest of the dough. Fill the tortillas with the previously shredded ham and cheese and fold to make the quesadillas Serve accompanied with rice.

Tips for this recipe:

Improve the recipe by adding corn kernels to the rice

Accompanied by a refreshing drink

Enjoy with the sauce of your choice