How do you get out of lockdown? Before the Corona summit, some countries are proposing a step-by-step plan. Not only Jens Spahn has doubts.

Hamm – Before the next federal-state meeting, the question arises: How is the fight against that Coronavirus* continue? There are various ideas, write calf*.

As discussed at the last Corona summit, some federal states with a possible phased plan for gradual openings* deals. Not just federal health ministers Jens Spahn* raised concerns. *wa.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.