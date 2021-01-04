S.schools should remain closed longer than previously planned. The education ministers of the 16 federal states decided on Monday in a switching conference. In the event of possible relaxation of the corona measures, younger age groups should first return to schools.

Due to the high number of infections and the uncertain data situation due to the holidays, the currently applicable measures would have to be continued, according to the decision. On the other hand, the opening of schools is of the utmost importance. Suspended attendance and distance learning over a longer period of time did not go without negative consequences for the educational biographies and social participation of children and young people, according to the ministers.

Should a return to the schools be possible, the ministers of education rely on a three-stage model: According to this, grades one to six would initially be taught face-to-face again, all others would stay in distance teaching. In level two, from the seventh grade onwards, hybrid lessons would be introduced in the so-called alternating model, with the classes halving. In the third stage there would be face-to-face lessons for everyone. Exceptions should continue to apply to students in final grades.

Previously, Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) had expressed doubts about a quick return to normalcy. The infection numbers are “still worryingly high” and the effects of the holidays on the corona situation are still unclear, she said in the newspapers of the Funke media group.

The SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach also warned against school opening too early. “If the schools were open again, we would have lost what we had achieved in a short time,” said the epidemiologist of the RTL / n-tv editorial team. The Greens demanded a care guarantee for schoolchildren and daycare children in lockdown from the federal and state governments. Home office of the parents is not an adequate care option – “and certainly not suitable educational work for the children,” said parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt of the “world”.

The President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, pleaded in the ARD morning magazine for alternating lessons with distance regulations, especially for primary school students and distance learning for the older age groups. At the same time, Meidinger reproached the school ministries with serious mistakes. They would have neglected to digitally upgrade the schools in spring and summer.

The Federal Parents’ Council also calls for divided classes. “This is the only way to keep the distances in school”, said the deputy chairwoman Sabrina Wetzel of the editorial network Germany. This would also mean that children would no longer have to travel to school in overcrowded buses and trains.

The Education and Science Union (GEW) called for the lockdown in schools to be extended at least until it became clear how New Year’s Eve would affect the number of infections. The President of the German Child Protection Association, Heinz Hilgers, accused politics of lack of concept.