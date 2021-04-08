As the second wave of coronavirus gathers momentum and new restrictions are imposed, there is something with which there will be no going back: face-to-face classes. And both the students Like the teachers and non-teaching staff in schools they will be able to continue using public transport for going to and from school. For this, those who did not do it before must process their Unique Certificate of Circulation, because from this Friday there will be controls on trains, subways and buses.

According to data from the City’s Department of Transportation, 40% of the boys live an average of 2.5 kilometers away from the school and can walk or cycle. Another 25% go by car or school bus. But the remaining 35% travel by public transport. 94% of these students move collectively.

Despite the new restrictions, teachers and students will be able to continue traveling alongside essential workers and will retain their priority on trains, subways and buses at school entry and exit times.

They are all built-in on the list of those who are authorized to travel by public transport. Anyway, to do it They must have permission to circulate because there will be controls. That is why it is essential that those who did not process it before the start of classes, do so now. The procedure is simple and is done completely online.

Students and teachers have priority in public transport when entering and leaving schools. Photo GCBA

The authorization of the Nation reaches students who attend face-to-face classes or non-school face-to-face educational activities; to the companions bring them to or from school, and the University students to attend academic activities. Also to directive, teaching and non-teaching staff of universities and university institutes.

Of course, you can also take public transport on teaching and non-teaching staff of schools. The difference in their case is that, in addition to having this possibility, they are considered essential workers.

The process of the permit to circulate is carried out through the CuidAR app or the national Government page www.argentina.gob.ar/circular. There you have to follow the directions until you reach the application form.

If it is through the CuidAr app, you must enable geolocation on the cell phone or device that is being used.

The procedure is done from the argentina.gob.ar/circular website or through the CuidAr app.

Step by step, how to do the procedure

1- In the Web you have to enter “Process your unique certificate enabling you to circulate”. There appears this legend: “First inform us if you have a DNI.” You have to click on “Yes” and then on “Continue”.

2- The next step is to select the jurisdiction to go to. For example, those who go to a Buenos Aires school click on the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

3- In the next screen you have to select the reason. Two of them are to travel to work or the need for a special permit for 24 hours for specific situations. But the one to choose in this case is “You have to go to an educational establishment to work or study”.

4- Then a new question is displayed: “Why do you have to go to the educational establishment?”. Again, the options are three:

It is necessary to indicate that the permission is to go to an educational establishment and, later, specify the reason.

You work as directive, teaching or non-teaching staff in an educational establishment authorized to resume activities. Sos the responsible adult that you must bring a minor to school (includes that minor’s certificate) Sos student primary, secondary or higher level

Option 1 leads to education workers to the same procedure that all the essentials must do to obtain your Unique Certificate of Circulation – Coronavirus COVID-19. Simply, you have to click on what type of work is done, which is “Teaching and non-teaching staff of educational establishments that resume classes.”

Teaching or non-teaching staff must complete the same form as all essential workers.

Option 2 leads directly to the form to manage the “School Certificate – Coronavirus COVID-19”. There you have to click on a single reason: “School transfer”.

Adults who accompany children to school must complete the form to request the school certificate of circulation.

Option 3 derives to the form to obtain a Unique Certificate of Circulation – Coronavirus COVID-19 specific for “Transfer to the educational establishment”. Both this certificate and the school certificate do not expire.

5- In all three cases, complete personal data (name, surname, DNI, procedure number, gender as it appears in the document and CUIL), as well as contact information (cell phone, email and address).

It is also necessary to indicate the data of the transport (s) to be used (public transport, vehicle with its patent number, by bicycle or on foot). At this point it is also requested the SUBE card number.

You have to put the data of the means of transport that are going to be used to go to and from school.

In the case of school workers, they also have to include their labor data, including the start date of activities (that is, from which day they must report to work), the name and address of the institution and the work telephone number. In addition, they must attach supporting documentation that justifies the permission, which can be a receipt or a letter from the employer in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .jpg or .png format. The file cannot exceed 10 mb.

The adults responsible for taking a boy or girl to school They process their permission and that of the minors they are going to accompany on the same form. Primary, secondary and university students only process their permit.

6- In all cases, applicants must complete an affidavit of health indicating neither having nor having had symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days nor having been close contact of an infected person. They must also declare under oath whether or not they had the swab done in the last 48 hours. And if they did, the test came back negative.

Applicants must complete an affidavit of health. Finally, they can send the application for their certificate of circulation.

7- Finally, you have to press the green button “Request the certificate”. Four hours later, the permit is now available to download through the same website where the process is carried out. It can be printed or associated with the CuidAr app to display it from there every time it is requested in a control.

