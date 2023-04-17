The Unique Population Registry Code known as CURP is a mechanism that serves to individually register all the inhabitants of Mexico, nationals and foreigners and countrymen who reside in other countries.

The CURP is made up of 18 elements that form an alphanumeric code and among the ingredients that form it is the first letter and first internal vowel of the first surname, first letter of the second surname, first letter of the first name, year, month and day of the date of birth.

Due to the importance of this document, many public organizations require the CURP to carry out different procedures. However, it must be delivered as “certified”.

Due to the above, we will tell you how to know if the CURP that you have among your documents or the one that you recently processed on the internet is certified.

In order to know if your CURP is certified, it is enough to follow a few simple steps that you can do online without the need to leave your home.

First, enter the portal of the National Population Registry (RENAPO) and access it by following the following route; (Procedures and Services > Consultation and printing of the CURP).

After entering the web page that should appear as the following link “https://www.gob.mx/curp/”, you must enter your CURP or personal data to process it.

When obtaining your CURP in PDF, the following is to verify the information contained in the document to make sure that it has the following elements that indicate that it is verified: