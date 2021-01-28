Telegram is one of the messaging applications that users of WhatsApp They chose as the main option after the controversies arising from their policy changes. And to facilitate chat migration, one of the concerns of users, works in a new tool that will simplify the process.

The version of Telegram v7.4 for iOS, Apple’s operating system for iPhone and iPads, revealed the migration tool, which the specialized site had access to 9to5Mac before a second update removed them.

Still under development, the tool will not only allow data to be transferred to Telegram from applications such as WhatsApp, but also from other messengers such as Line and KakaoTalk, among other.

To export the data, WhatsApp users will find the option within each of the conversations in the “Settings” section, which is marked with three dots. There you will see the option to export it individually by entering “More” and then “Export chat”.

The file that is generated can be taken to Telegram through Share Sheet, the new function that the app has in its version for iOS, as explained in the aforementioned portal.

Then Telegram will ask which contact or group you want to link that conversation to, and the migration will begin.

In 9to5Mac They point out that some users may still see the option to import chats from WhatsApp and other services after updating to the latest version of Telegram, but it doesn’t seem to be available to everyone at the moment.

Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, reported on January 12 that the service exceeded the 500 million users active, after 25 million users joined the platform in the previous 72 hours, following WhatsApp’s announcement of a change in its policies, which had to agree to continue using the app.

Since it emerged in 2013, the Russian courier seeks to be a competitive alternative to WhatsApp, proposing for example end-to-end encrypted messages, a novel condiment in that area. That spawned a first wave of adoption.

Telegram offers some differential functions: a higher limit of members for group chats; ephemeral chats or conversations, which disappear after a configurable time; be able to create personalized stickers; integration with bots, designed to facilitate and automate the execution of tasks; and the possibility of creating channels, customizing the application beyond the default colors.

In counterpart, the great disadvantage is that it does not incorporate video callsThis functionality is widely used and valued by users, since, in many situations, it speeds up communication and is not as expensive as traditional telephone line calls.

