Currently the platform Netflix It is not one of the most beloved in the world, and that is due to the series of strange decisions that its managers have made. But without a doubt, one of the new rules that people have hated is the one that will no longer allow users to share passwords, unless they want to be charged extra money.

So, before this update takes place, the company wants to know the main location of the customers, this in order to know where the account is located and thus remove or block all other sites that are active. The way to make sure that they are making correct use of the account is by detecting the IP.

Here are the steps you must follow (in case the option of not sharing your password is already close to reaching your region). And also, that it is a process that can only be activated through a smart television or console with an application of Netflix connected.

Here the method:

1.-Through the main screen, you have to press left to open the applications menu.

2.- Then go to Get help> Manage main location.

3.- So you can choose to configure by mail or by SMS. A link will be sent to the appropriate address or number. You have to hurry to use it, since it expires.

4.- Then you have to click on Review request in the email or select the link in the SMS, so you must select review request.

5.- So we choose to configure the main location.

6.- Finally, a confirmation screen will appear on the TV and we will receive a confirmation email.

Something worth mentioning is that if you do not make the choice of principal residence, Netflix It will take the most frequently used ip, and set that address as the location.

Remember that at least Mexico This rule hasn’t arrived yet, but it’s obvious that it will soon.

Via: Netflix

Editor’s note: It’s going to be interesting to witness the number of subscriber drops when the plan is carried out: People can easily drop it though, since there are new seasons of Squid Game, Black Mirror and Stranger Things on the horizon.