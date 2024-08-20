During the month of May next year, the Americans who wish to travel by air must bring with them the identification document called Real IDwhich has certain particularities and, to achieve this, You must follow a few simple steps detailed below.

Created almost two decades ago, the document will finally come into effect next year, after a series of legal interventions that delayed its start. Although travelers will still be able to carry their passport, The Real ID is presented as a simpler and more effective alternative that speeds up the process to travel from one city to another, or even from one state to another.

To request the document you must contact the driver’s license agency of the state in which you reside, since the requirements vary by state. You can request an appointment online to carry out the process, and to get specific instructions on how to applyas well as the documents you must submitcan enter the Department of Homeland Security website (DHS).

The DHS website is available to citizens An interactive map with all the states of the country in which, when you select one, it redirects you to the corresponding page that displays information regarding the Real ID and various tips to avoid errors.

Although there is no additional charge to process the Real ID, it is necessary that Pay the Department of Motor Vehicles standard processing fees Motorized (DMV), which They are currently US$30.

Who needs a Real ID in the United States?

According to information provided by the US government, all Citizens over 18 years of age traveling within the country either visit certain federal facilities will need a Real ID or an alternative form, such as a regular passport.

Beginning May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will only accept Real ID cards that contain the star mark that meets the requirements. Some states, such as Washington, New York, and Michigan, are now issuing enhanced driver’s licenses that meet the standards.

All the IDs that have a star in the upper right corner meet these standards, so if you recently renewed your license, you may have an enhanced driver’s license.