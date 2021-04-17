The funeral of Prince Felipe Edimburgo, ex-husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England, who died last Friday, April 9 at the age of 99, will begin at 7 (Argentine time) this Saturday in the windsor castle, one of the most famous residences of the royal family that is located in West London.

The start of the private event will be marked by a short funeral procession on foot. Meanwhile, the coffin, covered with his sword, his Navy cap and a crown of flowers, will be transferred from the private chapel of the royal family to another room of the castle.

After 2 pm, the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, will deliver a prayer before moving to St George’s Chapel, while representatives of the British armed forces will take positions in the central courtyard next to the castle’s royal quarters. For their part, the guests who do not participate in the procession will go to the chapel.

Around 2:30 p.m., the special Land Rover that Prince Philip helped design for over 16 years, you will enter the courtyard of the castle and the military band will begin to play, so that then the bearers raise the coffin.

Then the coffin will leave the castle and be greeted by the members of the royal family for the procession. After a military salute, he will be placed in the Land Rover.

The queen will then appear with a lady-in-waiting in an official Bentley and join in as the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” plays.

The funeral procession, which will begin at 2:45 p.m., has a expected duration of eight minutes, with salutes of honor and ringing of the bell in a castle tower. The children of the queen and Felipe will participate in it: Carlos (heir to the throne), Ana, Andrés and Eduardo. There will also be some of her grandchildren (Guillermo, Enrique and Peter Phillips) and other personalities such as Ana’s husband, Timothy Laurence, and the monarch’s nephew, David Linley.

The procession will arrive at St George’s Chapel and at 3pm, a minute’s silence will be observed throughout the United Kingdom. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spiritual leader of the Anglicans, and the Dean of Windsor will receive the coffin in the chapel.

At the end of the religious ceremony, the Duke will be buried in private in the royal vault of the chapel, while the cornets will play “The Last Post”, a theme used at British military funerals, and “Action Stations”, the signal that he calls sailors to their posts, at the express request of Felipe, who served in the Royal Navy during World War II.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will give his blessing before the national anthem. Finally, at 16, the relatives will leave the chapel.

With information from AFP.