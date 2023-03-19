Saturday, March 18, 2023, 10:25 p.m.





ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida came out alive, almost by a miracle, from the match that faced Real Betis Futsal. The Sevillians, who this Saturday were better than the Murcians, only took one point from the Palacio de los Deportes, but they showed all those shortcomings of the butchers that seemed forgotten. Slow, erratic, without ambition and above all without solutions to anything that Betis proposed. Those of Javi Rodríguez were expected to appear at some point. But it was not like that: they lived on individual actions and giving the feeling of a smaller team. In fact, the best was the goalkeeper Molina, who against forecast this Saturday occupied the goal. Very weak image of a league title contender.

The visiting Rafa Henmi had very clear chances at the start of the match. Raúl Jiménez was also able to score and the pitcher goes to the fountain so much that it finally breaks. A former member of the delicatessen team like Fer Drasler steals the leather and gives the pass to Eric Pérez so that he can score at will. He had to row and change his attitude and that was how Javi Rodríguez understood it, who stopped the game and told his players to move more. In the 14th minute a foul was punished as a double penalty and Gadeia did not forgive.

Molina, Felipe Valerio, Taffy, Taynan and Rafa Santos-starting five-Juanjo, Gadeia, Alberto García, Fernando, Ricardo Mayor, Marcel, Darío and Leo Santana. 4 – 4 Real Betis Sarmiento, Piqueras, Henmi, Raúl Jiménez and Carrasco-starting five- Sanz, Chano, Raúl López, Lin, Charly, Eric, Cristian, Fernando and Raúl Sánchez.

The tie only lasted a few seconds, because Fer Drasler stole the ball again in the middle of the track, went at speed and scored. The Murcians tied with a minute to go before the break, a shot hit the post that was loose in the area and Darío Gil from Molin scored.

In the second installment nothing changed. Javi Rodríguez’s men were playing walking, but Rafa Santos made it 3-2 on a rebound. It could have been the takeoff of the Murcians, but it was only a mirage. Betis continued to do their thing and Fer Drasler scored to make it 3-3. With Marcel as the playing goalkeeper, Taynan took advantage of Sarmiento’s rejection of a shot by Darío Gil. But Betis did not deserve to lose and salvaged a point with a goal from Piqueras.