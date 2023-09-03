













Step aside, Mr. Potter, Barbie is Warner’s highest-grossing film.









Yes, this 2023 production continues to break records and has surpassed what this film achieved in its time. the tape Harry Potter mentioned above has generated $1.342 billion globally since it came out in July 2011.

As to Barbie it currently has $1.36 billion raised and can still accumulate more.

If we talk only about North America (excluding Mexico) Barbie It already has $601.4 million dollars, and thus surpasses another emblematic Warner Bros.

In this case we refer to Dark Knight from director Christopher Nolan, which at the time fetched $536 million. It is undoubtedly a runaway success.

On average Barbie it is currently the #14 highest-grossing film of all time in the United States, and #15 worldwide.

Its numbers will continue to rise and it will reach IMAX theaters with additional content in the course of September.

Another mark that he reached is that of surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which until now was the film that had raised the most money in 2023 in the United States.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, until the end of its exhibition in the US, it achieved $574 million dollars, and apparently Barbie also surpasses it worldwide, since it is at $1.359 billion.

At the level of criticism, the film of margot robbie, as it has an average of 88% based on 463 reviews. As for the audience, it gives it 83% with more than 10 thousand ratings, so it has popular acclaim on its side.

