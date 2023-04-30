













Only that the setting of the game, instead of being based in outer space, actually takes place in a town in the style of the Old West. This one is full of hardworking and diligent people but hanging over them is a dark menace.

These are the bandits who seek to ruin the lives of others. In West Hunt players can team up and play with other people in a cooperative experience.

Thus they will live an experience with elements of a role-playing game as well as intrigue and mystery. Within this adventure, everyone assumes a specific role, among which is the Bandit and the relentless Sheriff. It is at the beginning of the game session that the roles are assigned.

The sheriffs or commissioners have a revolver loaded with six shots; is your means of attack West Hunt and they must uncover the Bandit’s identity before it’s too late.

Yeah it sounds like among us and it is not the only similarity. Players who are assigned the role of bandits must complete missions that are assigned to them. Among them are those of bribing the innkeeper, poisoning the water supply as well as looting and stealing.

To keep players hooked with West Hunt A schedule of what’s to come in the coming months is available.

Among the novelties is a scene of Game Over (Lost Game) in slow motion with a lot of action and bullets flying everywhere.

But also a new outlaw role, which is the Smoker. The latter will include a series of new abilities and strategies that will vary what the game offers.

In addition to the aforementioned, the team in charge is working on more custom game settings and for players to configure it to their liking.

New forge items are also being added to upgrade weapons and tools. Something that is also being worked on is a new map and there will be daily gifts for those who log in.

To the aforementioned, we must also add the constant correction of errors until they are completely eliminated.

In addition to the aforementioned, we must also add the constant correction of errors until they are completely eliminated.