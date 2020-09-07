State Bank of India said on Monday that it plans to make 14,000 appointments this year. With this, the country’s largest commercial bank said that the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) is not meant to cut the cost of the bank. The bank has prepared a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, which can cover about 30,190 employees. In the bank’s statement, its spokesperson said that the bank’s proposed VRS is not meant to reduce costs.“The bank has always kept a friendly attitude towards the employees and is expanding its business which will require people,” the statement said. This is proved by the fact that the bank is planning to hire more than 14,000 employees this year. ”The statement said that the State Bank currently has close to 2.5 lakh employees. The bank has always been at the forefront of meeting the needs of its employees and helping them in their lifetime.

According to the draft State Bank’s VRS scheme, under the ‘VRS-2020 Scheme’ it will be open to all permanent officers and staff employees who have completed 25 years of service or 55 years of age in the bank. Earlier, Congress leader P. Chidambaram has criticized the bank’s proposed VRS. He said that in the current crisis, if the country’s largest bank cuts jobs, then it can be estimated what other big employers and MSMEs will be doing.