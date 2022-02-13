Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German president since 2017 and co-religionist with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has achieved his re-election as a representative of the broadest possible political consensus and as a sign of cohesion, in the face of social polarization. The politician, a representative of German Social Democracy, although he formally suspended militancy upon taking office, won the support of 1,045 members of the Federal Assembly, out of a total of 1,425 valid votes cast by that chamber, with 1,475 seats.

It is a mixed body, made up of the 736 deputies of the Bundestag (Lower House) and the same number of delegates from the Länder, whether they are members of the Bundesrat (Upper House) or citizens appointed by regional powers. Its only function is to meet to elect, for a five-year term, the president of the country, a representative position, with a certain character of moral authority and to which neutrality is attributed.

The inclusion among the delegates of the länder of ordinary citizens – who can be public figures, athletes or even the country’s leading virologist, Christian Drosten – gives an air of popular representation to an election formula without direct voter participation.

Steinmeier, 66, had three rival theorists before him: the leftist Gerhard Trabert, the conservative Max Otte – proposed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) – and a single female candidate, Stefania Gebauer, backed by the minority right-wing party of the Freie Wähler (Free Electors).

Otte’s appointment had caused quite a stir, as the AfD recruited him from the ranks of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel and now led by Friedrich Merz. It was a challenge for the Christian Democrats, who with the election of Merz as the new head have taken a turn to the right with respect to the centrism that Merkel represented.

The CDU leadership immediately suspended Otte from militancy, who decided to maintain his candidacy. The appointment by the AfD was an affront to the German Christian Democrats. Merz has promised to maintain a strict cordon sanitaire around the extreme right, ruled out as an ally at all levels by the rest of the political parties.

Steinmeier received the votes of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the conservative bloc, made up of the CDU and the Bavarian Social Christian Union (CSU), as well as the Greens and the Liberals. He thus reaffirmed his status as a representative of the political consensus in its broadest sense.

Merkel’s rival and ally



In 2017, he was promoted to the post at the proposal of then Chancellor Merkel and her coalition partners, the Social Democrats. His own biography endorses that figure of consensus that he embodies. His political career at the federal level began under the Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder (1998-2005), for whom he was Minister of the Chancellery, which includes the position of coordinator of his secret services.

After Schröder’s defeat by Merkel in 2005, he was foreign minister in the German leader’s first coalition. From Merkel’s chief of diplomacy, he became her rival as the SPD candidate in the 2019 general election.

He fell to Merkel and dragged the Social Democrat to what was then his worst result in a national election. But she regained the Foreign Affairs position in the chancellor’s third term. Already in the presidency, and from his position as ‘arbiter’ of German politics, he gave Merkel the key to what would be his last great coalition. His SPD had suffered its next collapse in the 2017 generals, then with Martin Schulz as a candidate.

The defeated candidate refused to negotiate another grand coalition. Steinmeier’s intervention was necessary, who practically forced Schulz to sign another government alliance under Merkel.

It was the only possible political constellation to have a solid majority and avoid going to new elections. The AfD had broken into the Bundestag and had become the first far-right party with seats at the federal level since the 1950s. Germany was entering a dynamic of progressive polarization.