These were the words of the former senator: “Profanity and hatred towards me”

Over the past few hours Stephanie Pezzopane gave an interview to ‘Il Tirreno’ where some of the statements he made regarding Simone Coccia Colaiuta did not go unnoticed. In detail, the senator revealed that they are not trying again but that, after the end of their story, a solid friendship was born. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Stefania Pezzopane and Simone Coccia they are not back together. The news was made public by the senator herself in an interview with the newspaper ‘Il Tirreno’. These were her words about it:

A photo posted by Simone of our moment of serenity together was enough to unleash vulgarity and hatred again. I immediately replied with a post in which I explain that my successes, my faculties, my joys, do not depend on the “beauticians” of the web.

Later Stefania Pezzopane revealed that she and Simone Coccia are not back together. These were her words:

We’ll see you with Simone, we’ll spend some time together. A coffee, an ice cream, a walk and a dinner at the Chinese restaurant. We parted with love and that makes it pleasant to see each other. At the moment it is like this, I don’t feel like adding anything else. In a few days it will be her birthday and we will certainly celebrate it together.

And, continuing, the ex senator he then added:

The story with Simone forced me to come to terms with so many prejudices, malice, political games in which they used him to attack me, and not only my opponents but also lots of friendly fire. Even among some leaders of the Democratic Party in L’Aquila, how many bigoted thoughts! Poor country that can’t look beyond.

Even though it’s over, Simon Coccia the great love of Stefania Pezzopane will remain forever: