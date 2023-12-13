DThe Deutschlandticket records its first departure: the Stendal district council in Saxony-Anhalt has decided to no longer accept the Deutschlandticket in its regional bus service. Instead, local public transport customers will have to buy a bus ticket from the transport association again from January. However, the Germany ticket still applies to the regional train, the chairwoman of the Stendal district council, Annegret Schwarz, made it clear to the “Tagesspiegel”. She justified the rejection with the uncertain financing of the ticket. The district would have had to advance 40,000 euros for the first quarter. He would have been reimbursed for this, but there was no guarantee that the costs would be covered afterwards. In addition, the ticket is hardly used, at least by bus customers, argued Schwarz.

The negative consequences of the Stendal decision are likely to be limited, but concerns about possible imitators and a negative signal to users caused more excitement. “If several municipalities react like the Stendal district did, then that would definitely be the death of the Deutschlandticket,” said federal chairman Detlef Neuß of the Pro Bahn passenger association. The Infrastructure Ministry in Magdeburg, however, spoke of an isolated case.

A shortage of skilled workers poses a threat to the transport transition

Public transport in many regions of Germany, on the other hand, has completely different problems than financial worries after the introduction of the Deutschlandticket. The current high level of sickness among staff in large metropolises such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne and Bonn means that buses and trains cannot run as frequently as before and many connections are canceled at short notice. A report from the “Tagesspiegel” recently caused a stir in the capital, according to which the failures of the Berlin subway in November increased fivefold compared to the values ​​in the spring. This means that many commuters are switching again – from the train to the car.

Even worse, because it has a long-term impact, is the staff shortage, which the transport associations will continue to suffer from even after the current wave of colds. Across the country, the shortage of skilled workers is now seen as a “threat to the transport transition”. According to the regional association of Hessian bus companies, around ten percent of the positions are unfilled. Things don't look any better on the rails. According to information from the Federal Association of Local Rail Transport (BSN), member companies across Germany are missing around 1,700 drivers. The association warns that the offer will soon have to be reduced across the board.

In the capital, the many unfilled bus driver positions are already having their first consequences: The Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) has already used the timetable change at the end of last week to thin out the frequency of several bus routes, and the city of Frankfurt has already announced something similar.