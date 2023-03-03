IBM research conducted by MorningConsult — conducted with more than 14,000 students and professionals looking for a job or career change in 13 countries — shows that the financial cost and lack of knowledge about STEM education and careers (acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is the greatest difficulty for Brazilians.

