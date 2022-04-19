Stem cells The woman’s skin cells were rejuvenated for more than 30 years – suitable for the treatment of skin diseases and wounds

The skin cell began to produce collagen from the young cell when it was restored to its original state.

Elderly The skin cells of a 53-year-old woman have been rejuvenated in a laboratory. Some of the skin cells were made to match the skin cells of a woman about 23 years old.

Skin rejuvenation is based on new techniques tested on stem cells, reports the experiments done Babraham Institute at the University of Cambridge.

Rejuvenated the cells could first be used to treat skin diseases.

Sometimes new cells could perhaps treat different diseases in the elderly. These include diabetes, heart disease, and nervous system disorders.

Researchers do not aim for eternal youth in experiments.

The cells were rejuvenated by cell researchers at the University of Cambridge Dilljeet Gillin under. He works At the Babraham Institute.

This skin cell was taken from a 53-year-old woman. In the experiments, it was restored to a state where it produced collagen than a skin cell 30 years younger.

Gill initially restored normal mature and aged cells toward stem cells by known techniques.

Skin cells have been restored to their original state, ie as stem cells, in the same way as early as the beginning of the 21st century. The method was developed by a Japanese researcher Shinya Yamanaka At Kyoto University.

In his experiments, Yamanaka was able to convert normal cells into stem cells, that is, the original cells in the body.

Such stem cells develop in our body into any cell type. And we have hundreds of different cell types in our body.

Yamanaka added four specific molecules to stem cells.

They are now called “Yamanaka factors”. They reverse the development of cells in the desired direction.

However, it takes about 50 days for cells to be exposed to these molecules.

Normal cells can then be reprogrammed. They become so-called iPSC stem cellswhich can specialize into any cells except fetal membrane cells.

Yamanaka got his job Nobel Prize in Medicine 2007.

Collagen, pictured in red, began to develop in the cells after they were restored to their younger state.

Gill and his colleague’s technique initially uses Yamanaka factors to rejuvenate skin cells.

This time, the cells will not lose their previous abilities. They can be stopped in a state where they are younger.

Gill’s group found that rejuvenated cells produce more collagen. It is very typical of young cells.

Collagen is a common protein in connective tissue. It occurs in the skin and bones, cartilage, tendons and around the organs.

In skin cells, collagen keeps cellular tissues in order and helps treat wounds, says the website Science Alert.

Solun of the genes produced, it could be confirmed that the age of skin cells could actually be restored three decades back.

For example, when rejuvenated cells were placed in an artificial wound, they healed the wound faster than older cells.

The new method is also faster. It took only 13 days to rejuvenate the cells compared to 50 days for the Yamanaka method, says New Scientist.

“Our understanding of the aging of molecules has progressed since 2007. We have technologies in place that allow scientists to measure the age of cells,” Gill says on the Babarham Institute website.

Scientists do not fully understand how this paused reprogramming works.

The key is to make sure that the cells are completely safe to change before you go to the laboratory for experiments on humans.

This technique is not immediately applicable to everyday use, as the iIPS method has also been shown to increase the risk of cancer, tells the BBC.

Gill believes that technology may one day be able to treat skin diseases and various skin injuries such as burns and ulcers.

One advantage is that an individual’s body would not reject the cells because they are his own.

“The question now is whether the technology will work in other cell types as well, such as other tissues such as muscle, liver and blood cells,” Gill ponders.

Other types of cells may require conditions that cannot be controlled by this technique.

“Our goal is to increase people’s health, not life expectancy,” Gill recalls.

The study was published scientific journal eLife.