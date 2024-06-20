Embryonic stem brain cells obtained from just 6 fetuses “once and for all”, stabilized, cultivated and preserved. AND used “as if they were a drug”through injection with particular mobile needles, for all patients for whom, in the future, they could be decisive. This is the perspective opened up by the promising studies presented today in Rome: a phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and the initiation of a phase 2 clinical trial for the Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), coordinated by the translational medicine group of Angelo Vescovi and Letizia Mazzini of the Irccs Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Opera di San Pio da Pietrelcina. Projects created in collaboration with Revert Onlus, of which Vescovi is the founder. Also presenting the news was Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life who has followed the project since the beginning, in 2012, “which has achieved promising results in a path in which there have been no shortage of difficulties”, said the bishop.

The Treatment with brain stem cells represents, to date, one of the potentially most effective therapies against these pathologies, experts recall. The methodology developed and the research conducted by Vescovi, scientific director of the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza and president of the National Bioethics Committee, have in fact shown that the intracerebral transplant of brain stem cells can normalize the physiopathological picture, in particular through anti-inflammatory substances, highlights the specialist underlining that in the research “only cells from spontaneous abortion fetuses were used, with cell lines grown from the brain tissue of 6 fetuses, which are sufficient to transplant a very high number of patients, today and in the future”, he says, recalling However, the procedure is now standardized and repeatable. “The problem with stem cell transplants – specifies Vescovi – is that, always using cells from different donors, they give different results. In this way, however, it is as if we had the same drug for everyone. And we are the first in the world to do it.”

As for it study on therapy for ALS, patient recruitment for the phase 2 clinical trial began in January this year, again with the same cells. Under the direction of Mazzini, between March and May 2024, the hospital team of Leonardo Gordinene and Giuseppe d’Orsi transplanted two patients and the third operation will take place in July. A milestone achieved thanks to the results obtained with phase 1 of the trial, which began in 2012 with the transplantation, for the first time in the world, of brain stem cells in different areas of the spinal cord of patients suffering from ALS. The experiment conducted by the Vescovi group is the only one, at an international level, to have reached phase 2. The cost of this new experimental phase is 4.3 million euros. Funding of 1 million was received thanks to a European Pnrr call (the project ranked first out of 300 submitted).

“In this new experimental phase, the cell transplant will no longer be carried out through injections into the spinal cord, as in phase 1, but with a much simpler and safer surgical procedure for patients”, explains Vescovi. “The stem cells will be inoculated into the brain ventricles via a catheter connected to a reservoir. The end of the catheter will be placed in the ventricle, while the reservoir is placed under the scalp. This is a well-established surgical procedure used routinely in tumor surgery and which was also applied in the phase 1 clinical trial for multiple sclerosis, also conducted by my team and completed in 2021 without any adverse events being detected.”

For the trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, the team led by Vescovi concluded a phase 1 clinical trial with human brain stem cells, the results of which were published in November 2023 in ‘Cell Stem Cell’. Thanks to the encouraging results obtained, it is possible at this point to proceed with phase 2 of the trial which will be aimed at consolidating the results on the safety of the treatment obtained in phase 1, but will also be designed to provide some useful information for evaluating the dosage and possible effectiveness cell therapeutics. The group of Bishops is finalizing the protocol that will be submitted to AIFA to obtain the necessary authorizations to start the second phase of the trial.

The phase 1 clinical trial, which lasted a total of approximately 3 years, is international multicentre. It involved competent structures throughout Italy and Switzerland, coordinated by the Irccs Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Regenerative Medicine Center. During the study, 15 patients underwent stem cell transplantation and subsequent 12-month monitoring. During the entire year, no deaths or serious adverse events were found due to the treatment and the side effects were modest, temporary or in any case reversible.

All patients showed high levels of disability at the start of the clinical trial – for example, they were forced to use a wheelchair – but during the 12-month monitoring they showed no increase in the degree of disability or worsening of symptoms. Furthermore, none of the patients showed symptoms indicating recurrence, signs of progression or further evidence of disease reactivation, suggesting substantial disease stability, although the high levels of disability at the start of the study make this difficult to confirm.

Furthermore, during the phase 1 trial, an important piece of data emerged in the evaluation of the overall brain volume which tends to increase in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis due to the neurodegeneration process: in patients undergoing transplantation it was observed that, the higher was the dose of stem cells injected, the more a decrease in the brain volume itself was noticed. The hypothesis is that the phenomenon may be linked to an anti-inflammatory or even neuroprotective effect due to the action of the transplanted stem cells.