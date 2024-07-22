Stem cell transplant | It was by chance that 12-year-old Henry went for blood tests – Then the doctor saw how wrong the boy’s blood values ​​were

12-year-old Henry from Oulu carries a gene that puts him at risk of developing a serious blood disease. The only salvation is a stem cell transplant. In order to find a suitable donor for her son, Henry’s mother Katariina Walker took action without delay.

Henry’s toe broke in February.

A 12-year-old from Oulu had inadvertently kicked the door of his class at school. When the toe didn’t seem to be getting better, Henry’s mother took her son to the doctor.

“I told the doctor that these little fractures are very familiar”, mother Katarina Walker tells.