Monday, July 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Stem cell transplant | It was by chance that 12-year-old Henry went for blood tests – Then the doctor saw how wrong the boy’s blood values ​​were

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Stem cell transplant | It was by chance that 12-year-old Henry went for blood tests – Then the doctor saw how wrong the boy’s blood values ​​were
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

12-year-old Henry from Oulu carries a gene that puts him at risk of developing a serious blood disease. The only salvation is a stem cell transplant. In order to find a suitable donor for her son, Henry’s mother Katariina Walker took action without delay.

Henry’s toe broke in February.

A 12-year-old from Oulu had inadvertently kicked the door of his class at school. When the toe didn’t seem to be getting better, Henry’s mother took her son to the doctor.

“I told the doctor that these little fractures are very familiar”, mother Katarina Walker tells.

#Stem #cell #transplant #chance #12yearold #Henry #blood #tests #doctor #wrong #boys #blood #values

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former participant of popular show told about the strangest requests of subscribers on OnlyFans

Former participant of popular show told about the strangest requests of subscribers on OnlyFans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]